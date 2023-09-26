‘All-in-one subscription from Google’ with Nest Aware, Google One might be coming

Google announced at the start of this month that Nest Aware is getting a price increase. The Google Home app now reveals that an “All-in-one subscription from Google” could be in the works.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Google Home 3.7 reveals a pair of strings describing an “all_in_one_plan”:

<string name=”all_in_one_plan_title”>All-in-one subscription from Google</string> <string name=”all_in_one_plan_description”>Get more for less when you bundle Nest Aware, {two} TB of storage for Photos, Drive & Gmail, and more benefits</string>

What we know today is that the “All-in-one subscription from Google” includes Nest Aware and cloud storage. There’s an “and more,” which might just be a reference to the other perks included with Google One.

Nest Aware gets you 30 days of event video history, while going to Aware Plus offers up to 10 days of 24/7 video history and 60 days of event video history. Shared features include alerts for Familiar faces, Smoke alarm, Carbon monoxide alarm, and Glass breaking, as well as e911.

Google One today includes storage (100 GB, 200 GB, 2 TB, 5 TB, 10 TB, 20 TB, and 30 TB), which can be shared with up to five other accounts. You also get more Google Photos editing features, Workspace premium, VPN by Google One, dark web monitoring, 10% back on the Google Store, and additional support.

It remains to be seen whether the addition of Nest Aware increases the price of Google One, which would be unfortunate for people who don’t use Nest hardware. However, the string implies that it would be cheaper to bundle both rather than subscribing separately.

Another question is whether this “All-in-one subscription from Google” would actually include YouTube Premium, which is the big request from existing Google One subscribers.

Pixel Pass was the last time Google worked on something all-encompassing. The idea behind that was to provide a number of services with a Pixel phone at the center. This meant Preferred Care protection, Google One, YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and (optionally) Fi Wireless. Google announced the shutdown in late August.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.