Google One preps referral program: 75% off first 3 months, Play Store credit

Google One is readying a referral program that earns you up to $25 of Play Store credit, while people that use your link get “75% off their first 3 months” of service. This is not yet live.

The first 5 people to use your referral link get “75% off their first 3 months of Google One.” Meanwhile, you will get $5 of Google Play Store credit for each subscriber. This is unfortunately capped at just 5 friends or $25.

As of this evening, we’re seeing an explanatory page and link in the navigation drawer of the Google One app on Android, but the referral program isn’t operational yet. The link is also not on the iOS app or the web yet, while the terms and conditions link is broken.

Assuming there are no restrictions, only paying 25% for the first three months of service is significant if you subscribe to the 10 TB ($49.99 per month), 20 TB ($99.99/month), or 30 TB ($149.99/mo) plans.

Plans start at $1.99/month for 100 GB, $2.99/mo for 200 GB, $9.99/mo for 2 TB, $24.99 for 5 TB.

Earlier this month, Google launched Google One AI Premium for $19.99/mo to access Gemini Advanced and Gemini in Google Workspace. At 2 TB of service, you get extra Google Photos editing tools, Workspace premium features in Meet and Calendar, VPN by Google One, dark web monitoring, and 10% back on the Google Store.

Google One, along with YouTube Premium, is a particular growth area for the company as it builds out a subscription business.

