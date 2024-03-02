 Skip to main content

Google One preps referral program: 75% off first 3 months, Play Store credit

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 2 2024 - 8:01 pm PT
0 Comments
google one benefits cost

Google One is readying a referral program that earns you up to $25 of Play Store credit, while people that use your link get “75% off their first 3 months” of service. This is not yet live.

The first 5 people to use your referral link get “75% off their first 3 months of Google One.” Meanwhile, you will get $5 of Google Play Store credit for each subscriber. This is unfortunately capped at just 5 friends or $25.

As of this evening, we’re seeing an explanatory page and link in the navigation drawer of the Google One app on Android, but the referral program isn’t operational yet. The link is also not on the iOS app or the web yet, while the terms and conditions link is broken.

Assuming there are no restrictions, only paying 25% for the first three months of service is significant if you subscribe to the 10 TB ($49.99 per month), 20 TB ($99.99/month), or 30  TB ($149.99/mo) plans.

Plans start at $1.99/month for 100 GB, $2.99/mo for 200 GB, $9.99/mo for 2 TB, $24.99 for 5 TB.

Earlier this month, Google launched Google One AI Premium for $19.99/mo to access Gemini Advanced and Gemini in Google Workspace. At 2 TB of service, you get extra Google Photos editing tools, Workspace premium features in Meet and Calendar, VPN by Google One, dark web monitoring, and 10% back on the Google Store.

Google One, along with YouTube Premium, is a particular growth area for the company as it builds out a subscription business.

More on Google One:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google One

Google One

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com