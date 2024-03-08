 Skip to main content

Apple will let EU users set Google Maps as the default navigation app on iPhone

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 8 2024 - 6:30 am PT
0 Comments
Google Maps stranded detour ios iphone

Setting default apps is commonplace on Android, but over on iOS, Apple has historically made this difficult. Over time, users have been given the ability to set default browser apps and make other tweaks, but starting next year, Apple will apparently allow iPhone users to set their default navigation app as something other than Apple Maps, like Google Maps.

As a part of the same report that revealed Apple is working to improve the ability to transfer data from iPhone to Android, our sister site 9to5Mac also highlighted that Apple has confirmed that the iPhone will soon allow users to set a default navigation app.

Apple explains:

Apple also plans to introduce a new default control for users in Settings for navigation apps. Apple aims to make this solution available by March 2025.

The change is likely to arrive in iOS 18, but is also probably a change that will be exclusive to EU users. As the EU’s Digital Markets Act has taken effect, Apple has been quite clear that the changes being made to comply with the new legal requirements will not affect the rest of the globe. Other changes include allowing for third-party app stores and app sideloading, but only in the EU.

As for what apps will support becoming a default navigation app on iPhone, that remains to be seen, but it’s only logical that any navigation app on the platform would add the option. Google, for its part, will surely adopt the functionality for Google Maps and Waze, but no official announcements have been made.

More on iOS:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Apple

Apple
Google Maps

Google Maps
iOS

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.