Google Calendar replacing appointment slots with appointment schedules

Google Calendar “appointment slots” have long allowed education and enterprise users to create and reserve specified time slots. Google is now removing that capability and replacing it with “appointment schedules.”

Announced in 2021, appointment scheduling lets you create booking pages that are shared via a link. Calendar integration helps you avoid availability conflicts, while other features include adding buffers and setting a maximum number of appointments per day.

Google says it has “become the more advanced tool, offering a smoother booking experience and more powerful features.”

As such, appointment slots will be entirely replaced by appointment schedules “as of July 18, 2024.” On that date, “appointment slots booking pages will no longer be available.” Existing slots will remain active until then, but will not be “automatically migrated, so users need to recreate their setup with appointment schedules.”

Visit the Help Center to learn more about features and how to set up appointment schedules.

Meanwhile, appointment scheduling is coming to Google Workspace Business Starter customers. Fully availability includes:

Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Nonprofits, Google Workspace Individual customers and Google One Premium users

