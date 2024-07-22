 Skip to main content

Google bringing Pixel Superfans to a new country

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 22 2024 - 9:11 am PT
9 Comments

Last year, Google brought the Pixel Superfans program to the UK in the first international expansion outside the US, and it’s now coming to Germany.

Google touts “the chance to benefit from exclusive offers, limited merchandise and maybe even the odd gift” (translated).

There are also special events and promotions that you could be a part of. And of course, you’ll be the first to hear about new products and features and get access to exclusive content and behind-the-scenes insights.

In the past, this has included invites to Google Meet calls with the Pixel product team, discounts, nice prints, socks, stickers, and other novelty items

It starts with a sign-up form that asks about what social media platforms you’re on, hobbies, and interests. Google then wants to know what Pixel devices you’ve owned, including phones, earbuds, tablets, and smartwatches. There’s also a question about smart home devices and subscription services: Fitbit Premium, YouTube Music, YouTube Premium, Google One, Google Play Pass, and Nest Aware.

Google opened up program availability stateside in the fall of 2021 ahead of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It came to the UK before I/O 2023 and the Pixel Fold, Tablet, and 7a announcement. This expansion of Pixel Superfans to Germany comes as Made by Google 2024 is next month.

In Germany, “Google Pixel” is the “Naming Rights Partner” of women’s soccer, which is now called “Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga.” As such, one Pixel Superfans perk is:

On the Superfans Experience Hub you can take part in exclusive prize draws and win great prizes. Because Google Pixel is the official partner of the Women’s Bundesliga and the women’s national football team.

You can sign-up for Pixel Superfans in Germany, UK, and the US.

