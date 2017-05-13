This week’s top stories: Google Contacts 2.0, new Chrome Dev search widget, hands-on w/ Fuchsia UI, more

In this week’s top stories: We teardown Google Contacts 2.0, we show off a fast new search widget in Google Chrome Dev, and we go hands-on with Google’s new Fuchsia OS…

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

We kick things off this week with our look at Google Contacts 2.0, which includes a number of changes, including a better account switcher and a redesigned people view. Google is also working to speed searching up a bit with a new search widget in the dev version of Chrome for Android.

Also, we give you a first-hand look this week at Google’s new mystery OS called Fuchsia. We take a look at an early preview of the ‘Armadillo’ UI, and while there are lots of missing features, there’s enough here to give you an early feel for what it will be like.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android |

Apps |

Chrome |

This week’s top videos |

Subscribe to get all 9to5Google’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.