This week’s top stories: Google Contacts 2.0, new Chrome Dev search widget, hands-on w/ Fuchsia UI, more
In this week’s top stories: We teardown Google Contacts 2.0, we show off a fast new search widget in Google Chrome Dev, and we go hands-on with Google’s new Fuchsia OS…
We kick things off this week with our look at Google Contacts 2.0, which includes a number of changes, including a better account switcher and a redesigned people view. Google is also working to speed searching up a bit with a new search widget in the dev version of Chrome for Android.
Also, we give you a first-hand look this week at Google’s new mystery OS called Fuchsia. We take a look at an early preview of the ‘Armadillo’ UI, and while there are lots of missing features, there’s enough here to give you an early feel for what it will be like.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Hands-on with Google’s new Fuchsia OS and the ‘Armadillo’ UI [Video]
- How to install & run Google Assistant on your Mac or PC desktop [Video]
- Should Google make OEMs use stock Android instead of letting them skin the OS? [Poll]
- Early look at UI for Google’s ‘Fuchsia’ OS reveals a fluid, unique interface [Video]
- Google announces Project Treble to allow OEMs to deliver faster Android updates
- Oppo beats Samsung in global smartphone sales during Q1 2017
- Verizon Wear24 Android Wear 2.0 watch goes on sale tomorrow for $299 without Android Pay
- Google Home now features a built-in collection of relaxing ambient sounds
- Samsung’s Tizen overtakes Android Wear in smartwatch OS market share, still lags behind Apple’s watchOS
- Moto X 2017 leak shows off dual-cameras, reveals massive 3800 mAh battery w/ Snapdragon 660
- OnePlus has officially discontinued the OnePlus 3T with 128GB of storage [Update]
Apps |
- Google Contacts 2.0 for Android redesigns the people view, account switcher, more
- Google Play Store version 7.8.16 brings a new app icon
- Latest Google Maps update shows you exactly where to turn using Street View images
- Google announces ‘Street View ready’ program for 360 imagery, 20 certified cameras in 2017
Chrome |
