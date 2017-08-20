Two new Galaxy Note 8 videos tease ‘portrait mode,’ optical zoom, and the S-Pen’s return

Samsung is set to debut the Galaxy Note 8 in just a few days, and the company is putting a lot on the line with its latest launch. Recently, in preparation for the launch, Samsung has posted two new teaser videos for the phone.

Posted to the company’s Korean YouTube channel, these two new videos focus on two major aspects of the phone. One of the two videos talks about the Note’s dual-camera system which we’ve known for quite some time was coming.

While we don’t see the dual-camera system itself, we do see two of the features it will be capable of delivering. For one, it will enable a sort of dSLR-like “portrait mode” like we’ve seen on the iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus 5, and Moto Z2 Force.

Further, the two sensors will enable optical zoom. Reports have placed this at either 2x optical zoom or 3x zoom, but this video doesn’t give any indication on which we’ll end up seeing.

In the second video, Samsung teases the S-Pen’s return. While we’re not expecting anything new from the S-Pen on the Note 8, fans are excited considering the Note 8 will be Samsung’s first release that will (hopefully) actually stay on the market since 2015.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 8 at an event in New York City this Wednesday, August 23rd. We’ve already learned a lot about the phone, so if you’re hoping to pick it up, all of the details will go official this week.

