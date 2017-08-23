Sony Xperia XZ1 shown off in official renders for our clearest look yet at the phone [Gallery]

IFA will officially be starting on September 1, and throughout the event, we’re anticipating a lot of new device announcements/launches. One company’s presence that we’re looking forward to seeing is Sony, and a new batch of renders for the Xperia XZ1 has us salivating over the device more than ever.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen device renders for the Xperia XZ1, but they are the clearest ones to surface yet. The front of the phone is where you’ll find the XZ1’s 5.2-inch display with a currently unknown resolution. Displays of this size typically use 1920 x 1080 setups, but considering that the Xperia XZ Premium has an overkill 3840 x 2160 resolution on a 5.5-inch screen, we really aren’t sure what to expect here.

The display is flanked by two rather large bezels on both the top and bottom, but these allow for what appears to be dual front-facing speakers. Near the top of the XZ1’s front is a 12MP-front-facing camera, and on the right frame, you’ll find a volume rocker, a power button that should double as a fingerprint scanner, and a physical camera capture button — something that’s a true rarity in smartphones these days.

Around back is the Xperia XZ1’s single 19MP rear camera, and while the single sensor might not seem as exciting right off the bat compared to all of the dual-camera systems that we’re seeing, the XZ1 will still be capable of capturing both 4K and 960FPS slow motion video.

Other reported specifications include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, a waterproof body, and Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. Considering that Google just released Android Oreo this past Monday, it’d be seriously impressive if Sony managed to already preload the XZ1 to run the 8.0 update from day one.

A report from earlier today suggests that Sony will start selling the Xperia XZ1 Premium for 599 GBP, and in USD, this converts to around $767. That’s a fair amount of money to shell out for a new smartphone, and when compared to devices like the LG G6, Essential Phone, and recently announced Note 8, the XZ1 looks decidedly dated.

However, despite the phone lacking the near bezel-less nature of its competitors, Sony could still have an enticing package on its hands with the XZ1’s minimalist design, slow motion recording, and what should hopefully be a true 4K display like on the XZ Premium.

