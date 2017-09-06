Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Daydream compatibility available right out of the box

With Galaxy Note 8 units shipping out now to customers that pre-ordered the handset, a lot of people will soon have their hands on Samsung’s latest and greatest. The Note 8 is packed to the gills with various features and settings to mess around with, and we now have confirmation that Google’s Daydream VR platform will be supported on the phone out of the box.

A spokesperson from Samsung confirmed Daydream support on the Note 8, and although this isn’t the first Samsung device to be compatible with Google’s take on virtual reality, it is the first one that will be able to be used with it from day one. Both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ support Daydream as well, but this didn’t happen until months after their initial release.

You’ll need Google’s Daydream View headset in order to use the Daydream app, but since this is a Samsung phone, after all, you also have the option of using the company’s own Gear VR platform (assuming you purchase the new Gear VR headset made specifically for the Note 8).

Google Daydream has seen slow, yet steady growth since its launch last October, and with Google expected to announce the Pixel 2 in the next month, we’re also anticipating an update to both the software and hardware side of Daydream alongside it. We’ve still yet to see a US release for the standalone Daydream headsets that Google previewed back at Google I/O, so there’s still plenty to look forward to with Google’s vision for virtual reality.

Until then, enjoy playing around with the platform on your new Note 8.

