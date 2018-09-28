Alphabet Scoop 026: Pixel 3 & Pixel Stand, Google Pixel Slate, Google turns 20!

This week we talk about even more Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL leaks, the Google Pixel Stand, the Google Pixel Slate tablet aka ‘Nocturne’, and Google turns 20!
Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Play, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Friday and published on Saturday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Hosts:
Links:
- Here’s a look at the Pixel 3 XL’s ‘Come Alive’ and ‘Living Universe’ live wallpapers
- Official-looking Google Pixel 3 & Pixel 3 XL marketing images leak in black and white
- Google Pixel Stand leaks in new press render, may support fast charging w/ Pixel 3
- Leaked ‘Pixel Tips’ video for Google Pixel 3 teaches Android 9 Pie, shows new camera UI, more
- Google announces ‘I <3 LDN’ Made by Google event in London
- Google Camera on the Pixel 3 will apparently support Google Lens results in real-time
- Photos show how the Google Pixel 3 XL’s notch compares to the Pixel 2 XL
- Gorgeous full-res Google Pixel 3 wallpapers leak, download them here [Gallery]
- Hands on: Google Pixel 3’s new live wallpapers bring irresistible ambient effects [Video]
- Evan Blass’ renders offer up the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL confirmation we didn’t need
- ‘Google Pixel Slate’ is the name of the first Pixel tablet/convertible, aka ‘Nocturne’
- Google Home Hub leaks out in alternative ‘Charcoal’ colorway
- Google’s birthday Doodle celebrates 20 years of popular searches [Video]
- ‘Oh, The Things You’ll Find’ is a parody love letter to Easter Eggs in Google Search
- You can now explore Google’s original garage headquarters in Street View
More stories this week:
- Google Feed rebranded to ‘Google Discover’ and coming to mobile web, Search
- Google Images gets desktop redesign with mobile site adding Google Lens
- Google Search adds subtopics to filter results, Activity cards, and AMP stories
- Google Public Alerts leveraging AI for more accurate flood forecasting
- Google Chrome 69 doesn’t automatically track your history when you log in to Google services
- Android turns 10, but here’s a look at the Google device that came ‘Sooner’ [Gallery]
- Google addressing account sign-in, cookie clearing controversies in Chrome 70
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!