Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL leak out in rumored pink ‘Sand’ color ahead of launch

Google has thus far managed to keep knowledge about the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL color variants — besides black and white — under wraps. Besides a few teasers that suggested mint and pink options, we didn’t have any solid info on what alternative colors the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL would be arriving in.

Now, one leakster says the rumored “Sand” pink Google Pixel 3 is indeed an option and offered up a render to all but prove it…

The rumor of the pink Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL has a bit of a back story. First, a Japanese teaser site had pages that many assumed corresponded to the device’s colors: white, black, and a sort-of “mint”. An additional page found in the code of the site suggested there may be a pink-ish hue coming as well. But references to that color were promptly removed from the site after they were unearthed.

Then comes Roland Quandt of WinFuture (who also recently provided us a official press renders of both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in both of their white and black variants) who came out on Twitter to say that there was indeed a third pink Google Pixel 3. According to him, that color is called called “Sand”, and presumably would be available on launch day.

Now (via Android Headlines), we have our first look at this color in press renders that look very similar to the others that have already leaked. This time, we get to see the smaller Pixel 3 and the larger Pixel 3 XL in… sand-ish pink with a black-bezel-ed front. Also, we get to see a bright orange lock button, which aligns with the theme found on the Japanese teaser site.

We know almost everything Google Pixel 3, including some specs like its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64 and 128GB storage options. Both will launch with Android 9 Pie, bring better cameras, pack wireless charging (alongside a new Pixel Stand accessory), and more.

The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL will launch at Google’s annual “Made by Google” event on October 9th in New York City. Google plans to hold concurrent events in Paris and London, as well as Germany (and perhaps even Japan) as well. We’ll be on the ground in NYC and London to keep you in the loop.

What do you think of this pink color option? Let us know in the comments below.

