Google Pixel Slate now available for pre-order at Best Buy and Google Store

The Pixel Slate is the only Made by Google 2018 product that has yet to be released, with the company only noting availability for later this year. Meanwhile, since the 10/9 event, a Best Buy listing has featured a November 22nd launch date, with the retailer today putting up the Chrome OS tablet for pre-order.

The Best Buy listing has been available since last month and at one point noted an 11/22 release date. Since removed, the date is now “Not Announced,” but the item did move to pre-order status (via Droid-Life) today. Only three models are listed by Best Buy:

64GB — 8th Gen Intel Core m3 for $799

128GB — 8th Gen Intel Core i5 for $999

256GB — 8th Gen Intel Core i7 for $1,599

Excluded are the two entry-level Intel Celeron models with 4GB RAM / 32GB storage and 8GB RAM / 64GB storage. At $599, those would be the most affordable devices, but Best Buy’s availability begins with the moderately powerful devices.

The listing interestingly notes the inclusion of a “USB-C to 3.5mm audio adapter,” in addition to a USB-C cable and 45W USB-C charger. This dongle is not mentioned on the Google Store and comes as the tablet lacks that input method, but makes up by having two USB-C ports.

Also available for pre-order today is the Keyboard for Pixel Slate in Midnight Blue. Featuring magnets that cleverly allow for multiple typing angles, this $199 accessory with what Google calls “Hush Keys” is quite pricey and doubles as a protective cover for the Chrome OS tablet.

Lastly, the Midnight Blue Pixelbook Pen is also available to pre-order at $99 with the release date still citing November 22nd.

Going by these listings, retail availability comes just a day before Thanksgiving and likely into the Black Friday shopping event.

Update: The Pixel Slate is now available to pre-order from the Google Store. All five models — including the Celeron, Core m3, Core i5, and Core i7 units — ship in 2-3 weeks. Preferred Care for all configurations is $149, compared to $129 for the Pixel 3 and $249 for the Pixelbook.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: