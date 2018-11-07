Alphabet Scoop 032: Android Foldables, Pixel Slate pre-orders, Nest rebrand? [Livestream]

This week we talk about new support in Android for Android “Foldables,” Pixel Slate goes up for pre-order, and is Google considering a rebrand of its Nest line of smart home products?
Kicking off at 4:30ish ET:
Hosts:
Links:
- Google announces Android support for new ‘Foldables’ device category
- Samsung reveals foldable ‘Infinity Flex’ display on prototype hardware ahead of launch next year
- Samsung reveals ‘One UI,’ its new design language, launching w/ Android Pie this January
- Google to start testing Android Slices in Google Search w/ popular apps this month
- [Update: Amazon too] Google Pixel Slate now available for pre-order at Best Buy and Google Store
- Samsung’s Android Pie open beta hits Galaxy S9 and Note 9 this month, public release January 2019
- Google Pixel Slate has finally hit the FCC, is now one step closer to release
- Source: Google working on a ‘Nest’ rebrand
- Google is returning to CES 2019 with the biggest outdoor booth at the show
- ‘Bonito’ codename emerges in ARCore alongside new possible Google ‘Sargo’ device
- Google will roll out an update to Pixel 3 to fix memory management issues ‘in the coming weeks’
- November security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live
- Google Pixel 3 ‘Sights of Sound’ pop-up experience coming to 5 U.S. cities this fall
- Hands-on: Apple’s new USB-C headphone adapter is your cheapest option for analog audio on Pixel
- Death of the Nexus: Final guaranteed OTA updates hit Nexus 6P and 5X
- Now Playing History from Pixel 3 rolling out to Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
- Google Pixel 3 update no longer shows ‘Charging Rapidly’ when on 5W wireless chargers
