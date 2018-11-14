Alphabet Scoop 033: Android dark themes, Night Sight on Pixel, 2nd gen. Glass EE [Livestream]

This week we talk about Android dark themes are becoming more popular, Night Sight is rolling out for everyone, and a new Google Glass has passed through the FCC.

Users have long requested Android dark themes for their apps. With demand only rising due to the inherent brightness of the Google Material Theme, Google’s apps have begun to adopt night modes. Now, the company’s own research can quantify the battery savings involved with darker interfaces.

If you read a hundred reviews of any Google Pixel smartphone, you’ll come away with the consensus that these phones are worth it for the camera alone, and that’s very true. Lately, Google has been working some magic behind the scenes to make these cameras even better. Starting today, Google Pixel Night Sight is rolling out to all users.

Google introduced Google Glass Enterprise Edition last summer, more than two years after we first broke the news on the device’s existence. Since then, the company has been working on a followup to that enterprise-focused mixed reality headset with some minor tweaks in tow. Today, that device passed through the FCC and we’re getting our first peek at a rough sketch.

