Alphabet Scoop 033: Android dark themes, Night Sight on Pixel, 2nd gen. Glass EE [Livestream]

This week we talk about Android dark themes are becoming more popular, Night Sight is rolling out for everyone, and a new Google Glass has passed through the FCC.
Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Play, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Kicking off at ~5:10 ET.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
Hosts:
Top Stories:
Google encouraging Android dark themes to conserve battery life
Users have long requested Android dark themes for their apps. With demand only rising due to the inherent brightness of the Google Material Theme, Google’s apps have begun to adopt night modes. Now, the company’s own research can quantify the battery savings involved with darker interfaces.
Night Sight now rolling out to all Google Pixel devices for spectacular low-light performance [Gallery]
If you read a hundred reviews of any Google Pixel smartphone, you’ll come away with the consensus that these phones are worth it for the camera alone, and that’s very true. Lately, Google has been working some magic behind the scenes to make these cameras even better. Starting today, Google Pixel Night Sight is rolling out to all users.
2nd gen. Google Glass Enterprise Edition gets FCC certification, brings minor spec bumps
Google introduced Google Glass Enterprise Edition last summer, more than two years after we first broke the news on the device’s existence. Since then, the company has been working on a followup to that enterprise-focused mixed reality headset with some minor tweaks in tow. Today, that device passed through the FCC and we’re getting our first peek at a rough sketch.
More Links:
- Google Store Black Friday starts this week: Pixel 3 BOGO 50% off, $99 Home Hub, $300 off Pixelbook, much more
- Google adds messaging to Google Maps for iOS & Android to communicate with businesses
- Android apps in split-screen soon won’t pause thanks to ‘Multi-resume’
- Google Play Store has denied Tasker access to Android call and SMS capabilities
- Android’s sharing menu will be redesigned to be much ‘faster,’ fixing is a priority
- Manual Google Drive device backup support rolling out to Android now
- PSA: Broken Google Pixel 3? Google and uBreakiFix are essentially helpless for now [Updated]
- Night Sight now rolling out to all Google Pixel devices for spectacular low-light performance [Gallery]
- Google Store Black Friday starts this week: Pixel 3 BOGO 50% off, $99 Home Hub, $300 off Pixelbook, much more
- Google Home and Smart Displays will soon support replying to Broadcasts, add recipe cards, more
- Google Clock integrating w/ Assistant Routines as Google Home can soon enable phone DND
- DeepMind team working on AI medical assistant joins newly-formed Google Health
- Google planning health initiative, appoints leader to organize AI, Nest, & Google Fit interests
- Fossil Sport brings Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset for $255 w/ NFC, 41mm case, available today
- 2nd gen. Google Glass Enterprise Edition gets FCC certification, brings minor spec bumps
- Waymo self-driving car service launching within two months, directly competing w/ Lyft & Uber
- Project Fi’s ‘enhanced network’ adds free cellular VPN, enables mobile data on poor Wi-Fi
- Google adds messaging to Google Maps for iOS & Android to communicate with businesses
- Gboard using on-device AI to suggest relevant GIFs, stickers, & emoji as you type
- Google developing new capabilities to make web apps as feature-rich as native counterparts
- Google Weather and Search no longer displaying air quality data on Android or web
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google Play, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!