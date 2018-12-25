Google Play Store brings back one-time $.99 movie rental deal

Over the weekend, the Play Store offered some users discounts on apps, games, and IAPs. The latest Google Play deal ends on Wednesday and brings back the ever popular $.99 movie rental.

If this offer is available for your account, it should be listed as the first promotional banner in the Play Store’s Home tab. Tapping “Redeem Now” on the red card titled “$0.99 for any movie rental” saves the deal to your account.

This will open a page noting that it is “valid for a movie rental at $.99 from eligible titles on Google Play.” Below is a carousel of “Popular Choices” that includes recent blockbuster titles, as well as the holiday appropriate Home Alone. You can return to this page by heading to “Account” in the navigation drawer and then “Rewards.”

A quick search through Play Movies & TV reveals that any film is eligible for the discount. This includes the $7.99 4K resolution rental, in addition to SD and HD.

Users have 30 days to watch the rental and 48 hours to complete after starting. The full terms note that the offer ends on December 26th, with the discount available until January 1st.

