Google Assistant Continued Conversation now works in the UK

The Continued Conversation feature that was rolled out not too long ago to US users has now made the short hop over the pond meaning that we UK users no longer have to keep asking to activate Google to get answers (via Android Police).

It really is amazing how much more convenient the Google Assistant becomes when you don’t have to repeat “Hey, Google” or “Okay, Google” every single time you want to ask it to help you out or get an update on something.

Having tested it on my own Google Home devices, I can confirm that it does work pretty well — especially with the kind of questions that have follow-up questions. Something simple like “what is the weather forecast?” can now develop, allowing you simply follow up with “and what about a tomorrow?” without needing to use another activation command.

If you haven’t already enabled the feature, you will need to head to your Google Home or Google app to activate the Continued Conversation mode. You can do that by accessing the Assistant tab in the Google Home or Google app and toggling it on. If you’re struggling, we do have a handy guide right here.

We are expecting the feature to slowly roll out globally, so expect this to be the very start.

