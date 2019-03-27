Alphabet Scoop 047: Stadia pricing rumors, YouTube show cuts, RIP entry-level Pixel Slate?

This week we talk about some rumors we’ve heard about Google Stadia pricing, the oddity that is the Celeron Google Pixel Slate, and supposed YouTube show cuts.
- Why was the $599 entry-level Google Pixel Slate announced if it doesn’t exist?
- Chrome OS to get its first device with Qi wireless charging
- Chrome for Android’s tab groups are an easy way to organize tasks, here’s a sneak peek [Video]
- Google Stadia announcement tidbits: 15mbps connection, Chromecast details, pricing timeline, more
- Google Stadia controller tidbits: WiFi connection, USB compatibility, hands-on experiences, more
- [Update: YouTube denies report] Bloomberg: YouTube giving up on ‘high-end’ series, cancels some originals
- Comment: Using the Galaxy S10 reminds me where Google needs to improve with the Pixel 4
- Huawei P30 and P30 Pro go official w/ 10x lossless hybrid zoom, 4x cameras, in-display fingerprint
- Gmail rolling out AMP-based ‘dynamic emails’ that stay up-to-update
- New screenshots, details leak of Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge [Gallery]
- Google Podcasts is available on desktop web with playback and syncing
- BBC has blocked its podcasts from appearing in Google Podcasts, Assistant
