Google Translate bug breaks instant text translation w/ camera, company investigating

Google Translate is often underappreciated, but it’s one of the most useful products the company offers. Its live camera translation is especially impressive, but in recent weeks, that functionality has been broken for many Google Translate users on Android with the error code “E-810.”

Going as far back as February, users have been reporting that the Google Translate app, and specifically the camera translation feature, have been broken. The feature simply doesn’t work, with Google Translate kicking back the error code “E-810.”

It doesn’t seem that this is occurring for all users, my Pixel 3 XL is unaffected, but there’s a large thread of those affected on Google’s product forums. Many of those reports stem from Samsung hardware, but others on Huawei, Xiaomi, and even Sony devices are affected.

Fortunately, Google is on the case. A representative for the company chimed in on the thread to note that Google is aware of these reports and is investigating the problem.

Thanks for reporting this issue! We’ve had several reports of this E-810 error and are actively investigating the cause and potential solutions. Please stay tuned and I will update this thread as soon as I have any more info / updates.

In the meantime, PiunikaWeb highlights one potential solution. Apparently, enabling all permissions for Google Play Services seems to fix this issue for some users. At the moment, it seems like the only workaround until Google rolls out a proper fix.

