HTC U11, U12+ will get Android Pie updates starting this month

Android Pie has been out since August of 2018, but it’s still only on a fraction of devices. Some OEMs are being slow about pushing the update out to devices, and HTC is a pretty huge offender here. Recently, however, the company confirmed Android Pie updates for the HTC U11 family and the U12+.

Confirmed on Twitter, HTC announced dates for the Android Pie updates on HTC U12+, HTC U11, and HTC U11+. So far, these are the only devices in the company’s lineup which are confirmed to get this long overdue update. Notably, HTC committed to these updates last year, and that list also included the HTC U11 Life.

Interestingly, HTC says that the update won’t hit its current flagship, the U12+, first. Instead, 2017’s HTC U11 will get the first Android Pie update later this month. The U12+ and U11+, on the other hand, will be updated sometime in June.

This update schedule is in stark contrast to the HTC of years passed. Where Android Pie is being delivered 9 months after its public release, HTC used to deliver timely updates in just a matter of weeks following Google’s own devices. It’s a shame to see, and probably a good indicator that Android Q and its new features won’t land anytime soon.

We want to share the release schedule of the Android Pie updates for #HTC smartphones. Please note, certain regions & carrier deployment may affect these dates. U11 rollout will begin late May, 2019; U11+ will begin late June, 2019; U12+ will begin mid-June, 2019. Thank you pic.twitter.com/eyeCdX5qWm — HTC (@htc) May 10, 2019

