Android 9 Pie upgrades confirmed for Sony Xperia XZ1, XZ2, HTC U12+, HTC U11 series

Android 9 Pie just went official last week, and while there was some immediate third-party action in updates from Essential, other company’s have been pretty quiet. As the week closes out, though, Sony and HTC have announced their plans.

For Sony, Android 9 Pie updates are kicking off very soon. This shouldn’t come as a surprise considering Sony’s spot in the Android P Beta program, and the company’s history of pretty quick updates. The company promises (via Android Authority) that its Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ2 lineups will both start getting Android Pie upgrades starting in September and finishing up around November. Phones included are listed below.

Along with that, HTC has also announced which devices it will be updating to Android 9 Pie. In a tweet, the company confirms that the HTC U12+ and the HTC U11 series will getting a slice of Pie, but no timelines are available just yet. Again, the phone included are listed below.

We're pleased as pie to confirm updates to Android Pie for the HTC U12+, U11+, U11, and U11 life (Android One). Timeframes for roll-out will be announced in due course. We can't wait to know what you think of Google's freshest slice of Android! pic.twitter.com/mPJePFegne — HTC (@htc) August 10, 2018

