Here’s everything new in Android Q Beta 6 [Gallery]

Android Q Beta 6 brings us ever closer to the official launch of Google’s next mobile operating system this quarter. We’re enrolling in the Beta Program and sideloading the OTAs right now to explore all the tweaks and near final iterations of the UI and features, so stay tuned to our updating (reverse chronological) list below.

With every beta release, Android Q is nearing its finalized state. Many new tentpole features — like dark mode and gestural navigation — were announced at I/O 2019, with these upcoming updates focussed on polish before the consumer launch.

For reference, here’s our everything new in Android Q Beta 1, Beta 2, Beta 2 patch, Beta 3, Beta 4, and Beta 5.

New Emergency icon in power menu

Beta 5 Beta 6

Google Play system update

In the About phone > Android version menu, “Mainline module versions” has been renamed to “Google Play system update.” This more user-friendly entry — versus the project name — also appears in Play Store notifications.

Beta 5 Beat 6

Back Sensitivity

Beta 6 adds a “Back Sensitivity” slider in the “System navigation” menu (tap the gear icon) that make it harder for the return gesture to conflict with navigation drawers and other UI elements in apps. There are four increments between “Low” and “High.”