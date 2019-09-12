Alphabet Scoop 070: Pixel 4 leaks go nuclear, Apple announcements, Nest Mini

This week we talk about the flood of Pixel 4 weeks that came in over the weekend and throughout this week, Apple’s announcements from Tuesday, and Nest Mini.
- Comment: Fewer leaks and far less hype — is that bad news for Google Pixel 4?
- Exclusive: New Pixel 4 camera features include ‘Motion Mode’ and improved Night Sight
- Another Google Pixel 4 leak confirms 6 GB RAM, 8x zoom, new camera UI
- Source: Google Assistant on Pixel 4 can take over calls while you’re on hold
- [Update: Full rear image + front] Google Pixel 4 colors leak, including coral-like hue
- Official-looking Pixel 4 promo video confirms gestures, Astrophotography mode, more
- Comment: Pixel will bring some major moves for Google software
- Black and ‘panda’ white Pixel 4 XLs compared in latest leak [Gallery]
- ‘Coral’ Pixel 4 leaks in hands-on video showing us new color up close [Video]
- Another Pixel 4 XL leak corroborates display size, Snapdragon 855
- Pixel 4’s ‘Motion Sense’ settings, features shown off in latest leak w/ more pics
- Pixel 4 leak reveals some Face Unlock details, corroborates 90 Hz display
- Pixel 4 bears all in 4K hands-on: new Camera app, ‘Screen attention’ feature, more [Video]
- First Pixel 4 camera samples, sensor details leak in another video [Gallery]
- Comment: This is Google’s year to target iPhone upgraders with Pixel 4
