Ahead of Tuesday’s hardware event, Google has been releasing various teasers this week. The latest shows what inspired the design team and provides a possible look at the Made by Google 2019 color options.

Google on Instagram today shared what inspirations the Made by Google design team took from the “world around us.” The first image shows a piece of stamped soap, tiny rocks, fibers, and cloth, all in a light baby blue hue. Oddly, no such blue product has yet to leak this year. The most likely candidate is the Nest Mini with its fabric top. Over the past two years, Google has released Home Minis in Chalk, Charcoal, Coral, and Aqua.

Next up is more fabric and rocks, as well as a D10 dice and markers, in orange/pink/coral. This could represent the Not Pink-esque Pixelbook Go we leaked last night.

Third is an interesting white and gray palette, but with two touches of orange/pink again. There are white pebbles and sand for a very beachy vibe. The last Made by Google 2019 color image is more pink, with a soap bar making another appearance, as well as a bowl.

Made by Google has shown great care in the area of industrial design known as Color, Materials, Finish (CMF). That trend, which is now synonymous with Google, is clearly continuing for the 2019 product family.

