Tomorrow is the big day of the Google Pixel 4 launch event, otherwise known as the Made by Google 2019 hardware event, and we’ve already learned quite a bit about everything Google will be showcasing. Based on what we know so far, what announcement are you most looking forward to?

Every October, Google collects its biggest hardware announcements into one “Made by Google” event, with the main focus traditionally being on the company’s latest flagship phone. This year is no different, with the impossibly-well-leaked Pixel 4 ready to finally be formally announced and priced.

The last two years have also seen the release of Chrome OS hardware, in the forms of the Pixelbook, Pixel Slate, and this year will be the launch of the Google Pixelbook Go. Similar to the Pixel 4, the Pixelbook Go is a fairly well-understood and heavily leaked device ahead of its formal announcement, again leaving pricing as the main unknown.

The only remaining Pixel announcement that we know of for Made by Google 2019 is the whisper of upcoming Pixel Buds 2, a revamp of Google’s 2017 wireless earbuds. Further details are still scarce, but many are hopeful for the next generation of Pixel Buds to be true wireless earbuds, to compete with Apple’s AirPods.

On the Google Nest (née Google Home) side of things, we’ve heard — and now seen — that a refresh of the Google Home Mini is coming as the “Nest Mini.” The main improvements we know about so far are better speakers and a built-in wall mount.

A similar refresh and rebrand is coming to the Google WiFi, soon to be known as “Nest WiFi,” which will ditch the universal hardware of Google WiFi for Eero-style router and beacon hardware. The primary improvement here is the rumored inclusion of the Google Assistant, allowing beacons to double as smart speakers.

We’ve also been tracking the possibility of Google refreshing both the Nest Cam Outdoor and Nest Cam Indoor hardware, as spotted in FCC listings. It’s possible that these could also be mentioned during tomorrow’s Made by Google 2019 event.

Which of these various announcements stands out to you as the most exciting?

More on Made by Google 2019:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: