Following the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL’s official launch today, Google released factory images for the latest flagships. Three builds are available for each device, with codenames also getting confirmed in the process.

As we noted earlier this year, “flame” is the smaller Pixel 4’s codename, while “coral” belongs to the Pixel 4 XL. There are three October builds for each phone, but Google has not specified what country or carrier each belongs to. For reference, a Google Fi Pixel 4 is on QD1A.190821.011, while the last security patch only had one build for each device.

These images are helpful for restoring a device in case something catastrophically breaks with the software. The first update for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL should come with the November security patch in about two weeks. Google has already announced upcoming updates to let the 90Hz Smooth Display work in more scenarios, as well as eye detection for face unlock.

Google did not provide any additional device-specific instructions on how to install the Pixel 4 factory images. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory or OTA image.

