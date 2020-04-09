Alphabet Scoop 088: Pixel 4a details, Google Meet/Chat, and some Made by Google rumors

This week we talk about our exclusive and definitive report detailing the Google Pixel 4a, while the new Pixel Buds have also been in the news. We then go into the Google Meet and Chat rebrands, as well as Stadia’s free tier launch.
- Exclusive: ‘Pixel 4a’ is Google’s new mid-ranger w/ 5.8-inch display, SD 730
- Alleged Google Pixel 4a retail box leaks hinting at an imminent launch date
- Latest Google Pixel 4a leak allegedly confirms $399 price tag, ‘new’ Assistant
- Sketchy Pixel 4a XL parts leak on eBay, suggesting dual camera on scrapped larger model
- [Update: Orders cancelled] Google Pixel Buds 2 release date might be as soon as late April/early May
- [Update: Google confirms] Don’t be surprised when ‘Hangouts Meet’ becomes ‘Google Meet’
- Google trademarks ‘Google Meet’ and ‘Google Chat,’ support page backs change
- Google significantly expands Stadia with free tier, two months of Stadia Pro for all
- PSA: Google Stadia’s free accounts might be in limited numbers at first, so act quick
- Google Stadia free tier: How to sign up, features explained
- Google Podcasts arrives on iOS as Android redesign goes official
- Google Doodle series will thank coronavirus helpers over the next two weeks
