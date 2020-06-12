Alphabet Scoop 091: Android 11 Beta, fixes for Pixel Buds, and Stadia

This week we talk all about Android 11 Beta 1 and what’s changed, as well as whether it’s ready for day-to-day usage. Next we dive into what Google is doing to fix the Pixel Buds, and what’s new for Stadia.
Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Play, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Thursday afternoon at 4-5 PM ET and published on Friday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Hosts:
Links:
- Google launches Android 11 Beta with focus on ‘People, Controls, and Privacy’
- Here’s everything new in Android 11 Beta 1 [Gallery]
- Have you installed the Android 11 Beta? [Poll]
- Google Pay doesn’t work with Android 11 Beta 1
- What do you think of Android 11’s new media player controls? [Poll]
- Google surveys 2nd-generation Pixel Buds owners about issues
- [Update: Specifics] Google working on ‘Bluetooth stability and connectivity’ fixes for Pixel Buds
- [Update: Rolling out] Pixel Buds firmware 296 update will fix static ‘hissing’ issue
- One month later, Google’s Pixel Buds are both a source of joy and frustration
- Google brings experimental Stadia support to all Android phones, mobile touch controls
- Google Stadia now officially supports OnePlus 5, 6, and 7 series smartphones
- Google Stadia adds fine-tuned, per-device resolution controls
- Google gives everyone who’s ever used Stadia a $10 coupon for any game
- Google Stadia now works on Android TV… at least with a hacky workaround [Video]
- An early version of Ubisoft’s Gods & Monsters was briefly playable on Stadia
- Opinion: Sony’s PlayStation 5 event showed what Google Stadia is missing most
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light is Google Stadia’s first item available for pre-order
- Cyberpunk 2077 will still arrive late on Google Stadia despite larger delay
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google Play, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.