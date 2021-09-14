Fitbit starts rolling out ‘Snore & Noise Detect’ for Sense, Versa 3

With the Charge 5 and “Daily Readiness Score” announcement at the end of last month, Fitbit also confirmed our report that the Sense and Versa 3 would get “Snore & Noise Detect.” That microphone-powered feature is now beginning to roll out.

To enable, open the Fitbit app and visit the “Sleep” page. You’ll see a “Check for snoring” card, with “Learn more” telling you about “Snore & Noise Detect.” There are two metrics being recorded:

Sound intensity: We analyze noise level (how loud or quiet it is).

Snoring events: We look for snore-specific noises.

The microphone on the Sense and Versa 3 will “sample, measure and collect information about the noise in your environment” once Fitbit detects you’re asleep. This occurs “every few seconds,” with snoring by other people in the room also counting. The company warns that this capability “impacts battery,” and it recommends your device be charged at least 40% before going to bed.

You can always decide to stop using this feature. You can also delete your snore and noise data or your account at any time.

After reading through what the feature does and how it works, there is a final checkbox and confirmation. Collected information will appear in the Sleep section of the Fitbit app with a “snore report” in the morning providing insights. To disable, go to settings in the top-right corner and tap the last toggle.

Besides needing Fitbit’s latest smartwatches, you also need a monthly Premium subscription for Snore & Noise Detect.

More about Fitbit:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: