Stadia Changelog: Orcs Must Die reveals ‘Cold as Eyes’ expansion, three new games arrive

Google Stadia picked up three new games this week with the promise of more on the way. Meanwhile, the originally Stadia-exclusive Orcs Must Die 3 announced its next expansion, “Cold as Eyes,” is coming next month.

Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Friday, and don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world, including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.

New Games on Stadia

Three new games hit Google Stadia this week, headlined by the arrival of Ubisoft’s AAA Far Cry 6. The game even comes with support for Stadia’s Stream Connect feature for co-op play.

The Falconeer

Far Cry 6

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

As of this week, Google has added 84 games to Stadia in the calendar year 2021 on its way to the promise of at least 100 titles added this year.

Games coming to Stadia

Google didn’t announce any new titles on their way to Stadia officially this week, but one title was spotted through ratings. Hunting Simulator 2 was spotted passing through the ESRB. The game originally launched in June 2020 on PlayStation and other platforms.

Ubisoft this week announced Ghost Recon: Frontline, which is confirmed to eventually be releasing on Stadia.

Updates

Orcs Must Die 3 ‘Cold as Eyes’

Hot off of its wider release on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, Orcs Must Die 3 is announcing its next major expansion. The “Cold as Eyes” expansion of Orcs Must Die will add the new “Cyclopean” race which can disable traps. The expansion will bring three new icy maps, a new flamethrower weapon, the “Cyclopean Gaze” trinket, and the “Molten Gold” trap which turns enemies to gold and provides a chance of a coin drop.

In the Cold as Eyes DLC, Orcs Must Die! 3 players must now battle against the all new Cyclopean race. Cyclopean Shamans use their totems to disable traps while the Cyclops Mesmerizer tracks its target with a powerful arcane eye ray. Their race ability heals all Cyclopes near any dying Cyclops, allowing them to survive deeper into Order fortresses.

The “Cold as Eyes” expansion will be coming to Google Stadia players, but the Orcs Must Die developers are hinting that it may not be a same-day release on November 11.

Announcing new Orcs Must Die! 3 DLC, 'Cold as Eyes' coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Steam Nov. 11! pic.twitter.com/rAqjykR5wV — Orcs Must Die! (@OrcsMustDie) October 7, 2021

Finally, Orcs Must Die 3 is adding the Master’s Courtyard and Hidden Docks maps as endless mode starting this week.

EA might drop the ‘FIFA’ name

EA put out a blog post this week announcing that it is considering dropping the “FIFA” name for its flagship football game, but the company doesn’t explain exactly why.

As we look ahead, we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games. This means we’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 60fps update

Ubisoft this week put out title update 1.3.2 for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, bringing with it support for 60fps gameplay on Stadia.

Life is Strange: True Colors patch

As documented by our friends over at StadiaSource, Square Enix put out a patch for Life is Strange: True Colors on Stadia that fixes some minor Stadia-specific issues as well as some achievement fixes. The developers also confirmed they are aware of an issue with Stadia players not being able to access the Wavelengths expansion.

Stadia Tutorials and How to Play text updated to use Tap wording when using Tap Accessibility setting for Power Controls.

All Platforms Achievements/Trophies for all collectibles should now retro-actively be awarded when reaching the Title screen on launch or when loading a different save file. This will also check for and award the Platinum trophy on PlayStation if applicable.



This week’s biggest Stadia news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: