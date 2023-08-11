At a Glance complication disappears from Pixel Watch

Back in June, Google quietly brought At a Glance to the Pixel Watch, but that Wear OS complication has disappeared in recent days.

The At a Glance complication is only available on the Utility watch face with the Modular II or III layouts. It’s part of the Google Assistant Wear OS app, which also offers a simple shortcut that just launches the voice experience.

While Google never announced “At a Glance for Wear,” it did update a support document with full details. (It really should have been part of the June Feature Drop a few day earlier.) “Key features” include showing Time to leave, upcoming Calendar events and agendas, Commute time, and Weather.

When there’s nothing happening, you will see the date and weather simultaneously, thus making it a very info-rich and dense complication. In the morning, you get the expected high and low for that day, just like on Pixel phones.

It requires that you grant Google Assistant access to the Location, Home and work address, and Calendar permissions. Google says it “may not be available to all Assistant-enabled devices.”

Over the past few days, the At a Glance widget has disappeared. This is presumably the result of a server-side update. If you go to edit your watch face, nothing will show up, while the actual complication slot is just showing the date. At a Glance cannot be selected again from the complication list on the Pixel Watch or the companion app.

This is hopefully a bug as the complication worked perfect for the past few months with no discernible issues. We’ve reached out to Google for more information.

More on Pixel Watch: