This week’s top stories: Pixel 2 tidbits, Galaxy Note 8 impressions, Assistant updates, and more

In this week’s top stories: We offer some tidbits about the upcoming Pixel 2, Google highlights new features coming to Assistant, Ben talks about his “long weekend” with the LG V30, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s news.

Samsung U28E590D 28-Inch 4K Monitor

Google this week also highlighted upgrades for Assistant. The company talked about improvements such as better voice recognition, making Assistant more contextually aware, and a translator mode.

Meanwhile, Joe argued that you probably won’t want to buy this year’s smaller Google Pixel 2, while Ben offered his extended thoughts on LG’s latest V30 flagship device.

Last but not least, evidence continued to mount this week that Google is working on a pair of headphones featuring Assistant. The headphones are codenamed “Bistro” and could possibly be Google’s competitors to the Apple AirPods.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

