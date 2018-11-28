Alphabet Scoop 034: Google Pixel Slate review, thoughts, Q&A, and much more

This week we talk about Google Pixel Slate and our review, thoughts, answer some questions, and much more. We also talk about the Brydge G-Type keyboard, Google Fi’s rebranding, and more.

The Google Pixel Slate is at the same time its own worthwhile — and as I’ll argue, great — device with its own attractive qualities, but also a very familiar user experience that seems grasping for a purpose…

Google Pixel Slate definitely isn’t perfect, but it has at least one big thing going for it: its detachable tablet form-factor means you actually get some choice when it comes to keyboards (unlike with a laptop like the Pixelbook). This also means you’re going to have to buy a keyboard if you want one — whether that be a Google-made one or a Made for Google one. At launch there are a couple options to pick from, and the Brydge G-Type might be the best one you can buy right now.

Back in 2015, Project Fi launched as Google’s take on cellular service and has over the years added new features, as well as support for more phones. As suggested earlier this month, the MVNO is now simply called Google Fi and vastly expanding its Android device compatibility and supporting iPhones.

