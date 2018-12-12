Alphabet Scoop 035: Google messaging mess, Pixel Slate, Chrome, more [Livestream]

This week we talk about Google’s messaging mess with the shutdowns of Hangouts and Allo, some followup on the Pixel Slate, Google Chrome, and much more.
Top Stories:
- December security patch rolling out to Pixel & Nexus, factory images and OTAs live
- Google addresses Pixel 3 RAM management, camera performance, and more w/ December security patch’
- More carriers to support Pixel 3 eSIM as Google helping build more eSIM Android phones
- Google Call Screen transcripts now rolling out to Pixel users, here’s how it works
- [Update: Google statement] 2019 is your last year to use Google Hangouts ‘classic’ if you haven’t moved on already
- After months-long ‘pause,’ shortlived Google Allo messaging app will soon be sunset for good
- Google officially confirms Allo shutdown for 2019, move away from ‘classic Hangouts’
- Say goodbye? I say Allo: A brief look at the past, present, and future of Google messaging
- Google Allo 27 preps for shutdown w/ new chat and photo/video export [APK Insight]
- Hands-on: Hangouts Chat is still far from ready to replace ‘classic Hangouts’ for consumers
- [Update: Rolling out] Verizon launching Universal Profile RCS ‘Chat’ for Pixel 3 on December 6th
- Google Duo for Android rolling out faster video messaging
- [Update: Now back, Duo, Android Messages for Webtoo] With one foot in the grave, Google’s Allo is currently down for most users
- Microsoft confirms Edge rewrite based on Google’s Chromium for ‘improved compatibility’
- Microsoft ‘intends’ for its Chromium-based Edge browser to support existing Google Chrome extensions
- Chrome 71 for Mac, Windows, Linux rolling out w/ ad removal on abusive sites, billing protection
- Chrome 71 for Android rolling out w/ settings tweaks, billing warning, more
