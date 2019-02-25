9to5Google Daily 230: MWC 2019 kicks off!

Listen to a recap of all the top 9to5Google stories of the day. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday.
- Huawei Mate X goes official w/ foldable 8-inch notchless display, 5G, costs €2299
- Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 go official w/ Android One, Google Assistant button, notification LED in button
- Nokia 9 PureView goes official w/ five cameras, Android One, $699 price tag
- BlackBerry Key 2 gets a slick Red Edition as Alcatel launches a collection of new budget phones
- LG unveils its first 5G-connected device with the LG V50 ThinQ
- LG announces G8 ThinQ at MWC 2019 w/ 3D Face Unlock and hands-free gesture control
- LG V50 ThinQ hands-on: This is technically another folding smartphone [Video]
- LG G8 ThinQ hands-on: The smartphone that doesn’t want you to touch it [Video]
- New Made by Google smartphones pass through FCC, likely ‘Pixel 3 Lite’ and Pixel 3 XL Lite’
- Google Fi expands MVNO deal with Sprint to offer 5G on compatible, optimized phones
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com.
Related to this episode: