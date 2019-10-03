Alphabet Scoop 073: Excessive Pixel 4 leakage, Pixel Buds 2, Surface Duo

This week we talk about the crazy deluge of Pixel 4 leaks we dropped this week, Pixel Buds 2 are happening, and Microsoft’s Surface Duo.
- Microsoft unveils dual-screen ‘Surface Duo’ phone running Android
- Exclusive: Here’s the ‘new Google Assistant’ on Pixel 4 [Video]
- Exclusive: Pixel 4 Motion Sense demo shows how each gesture will work [Video]
- Exclusive: Google and Pokemon built a Soli demo game for Pixel 4 [Video]
- Exclusive: Official Pixel 4 camera samples show astrophotography, selfies, more [Gallery]
- Exclusive: Here’s ‘Face Unlock’ in action on Google Pixel 4 [Video]
- Here are a bunch of songs that have something to do with the Pixel 4
- Exclusive: Latest Pixel 4 spec sheets reveal ‘Pixel Neural Core,’ no buds in the box
- Exclusive: Google Pixel 4 camera will bring ‘Dual Exposure Camera Controls’, here’s how it works
- Google’s ‘Recorder’ app from Pixel 4 has audio transcription and search [Download]
- Pixel 4 demo units are already going on sale from shady sellers for $1,200
- First official Google Pixel 4 render leaks with bold wallpaper
- Google to launch ‘Personal Safety’ app w/ car crash detection for Pixel phones [Gallery]
- Here’s everything we know Motion Sense on Google Pixel 4 can do at launch
- Hands-on with the Google Pixel 4’s new customizable live wallpapers [Video]
- Source: Google plans to announce ‘Pixel Buds 2’ soon
- Levi’s announces four new Trucker jackets w/ 2nd gen Google Jacquard tech
