Alphabet Scoop 074: Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go, Nest Mini, Nest Wifi, and Pixel Buds

This week we talk about everything we missed from Made by Google 2019 — Google Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go, Nest Mini, Nest Wifi (both Router and Point) and the new Pixel Buds.
Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Play, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Wednesday afternoon at 4-5 PM ET and published on Thursday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Hosts:
Links:
Google Pixel 4
- Google announces Pixel 4 & 4 XL w/ Soli chip, Face unlock, and 90Hz displays
- Pixel 4 hands-on: Quickly maturing into one of the best smartphones [Video]
- Google Store trade-in offers a measly $295 to Pixel 3 owners upgrading to Pixel 4
- Google Pixel 4 drops from 90Hz refresh rate when you lower the brightness
- Pixel 4’s 90Hz Smooth Display will work in more conditions with coming update
- Google Pixel 4 supports fast wireless charging on third-party chargers
- Pixel 4’s face unlock feature is only supported by 5 Android apps so far
- Google confirms ‘eyes open’ setting for Pixel 4 face unlock in future update, offers workaround
- [Update: Working on fix] Pixel 4 requires gesture navigation, no G Suite accounts for new Google Assistant
- Google defends lack of 4K 60FPS on Pixel 4 as ‘majority of users stick with 1080p’
Pixelbook Go
- Google announces the Pixelbook Go in Just Black and Not Pink, starting at $649
- Google Pixelbook Go hands-on: The best ‘mid-range’ Chromebook, hands down [Video]
Nest Mini
- Google announces Nest Mini with better sound & wall mount, still $49
- Google Nest Mini hands-on: Barely new in all the best ways [Video]
- Nest Aware now uses a flat pricing structure, includes all your devices for $6
- Google announces Home Feed, a new AI security feed for your Nest devices
Nest Wifi
Google Stadia
- Google Stadia officially launching November 19
- Google sells out of Stadia Founder’s Edition in all 14 launch countries
- Stadia Controller will not work wirelessly with Pixels and desktops at launch
- Google Stadia adds Pixel 2 and Pixel 4 support, joining Pixel 3/3a
- Stadia Controller’s wireless play coming to more devices ‘soon after launch’
Google Pixel Buds
- Google announces new Pixel Buds w/ $179 price-tag, up to 24 hour battery, more
- Pixel Buds hands-on: Google just (probably) won the headphone war [Video]
- Google’s original Pixel Buds are dead to make way for the new version
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google Play, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show.