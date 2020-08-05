At the start of July, Google discontinued the Pixel 3a after inventory ran out on its official store. After announcing its latest mid-range phone on Monday, the flagship Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is currently out of stock on the Google Store.

As of Wednesday evening, the Pixel 4 is listed as being “Out of stock” in the US store. The config page reflects that status as well for Verizon, Unlocked, and Google Fi units. Google Stores abroad still have the device on sale, but many variants are sold out.

Meanwhile, Google’s MVNO website no longer even lists the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL. It’s still available at third-party retailers and carriers, but stock is dwindling. We’ve reached out to Google for comment.

With the Pixel 4a not launching in the US until August 20th, this means you cannot buy a Pixel phone directly from Google for the next two weeks. This departure is highly uncharacteristic as the replacement hasn’t been fully detailed yet, much less available for purchase. Last year’s flagship is usually available (and heavily discounted) for several months after the new phone launches.

The Pixel 4 ($799+) and Pixel 4 XL ($899+) was announced last October at Made by Google 2019 in New York City. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB of RAM, which was the first time Google increased RAM since launching the Pixel line in 2016, and 64 or 128GB of storage.

The smaller phone has a 5.7-inch display and 2,800 mAh battery that was criticized for being too small given the 90Hz Smooth Display. Meanwhile, the 6.3-inch 4 XL rocks a 3,700 mAh battery.

Another first is the jump to a dual-camera array. The 12.2 MP main sensor is paired with a 16MP telephoto, bucking the trend of other manufacturers opting for wide-angle lenses.

Instead of a standard fingerprint sensor, Google opted for IR-based face unlock that also takes advantage of Soli to speed up detection. This radar sensor has been in development for the past several years, but the Advanced Technology and Projects group finally miniaturized the chip. It is used for hand gestures and turning off the always-on display when you’re not near the Pixel 4.

