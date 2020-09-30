By adding a long sought after remote and being quite affordable, the Chromecast with Google TV is one of today’s highlight announcements. In fact, the Google Store has sold out of the streaming dongle’s “Sky” and “Sunrise” colors.

The dongle is available in white, blue, and salmon/pink. Since the Chromecast goes behind your TV and is normally out of sight, the colors don’t really matter, but it’s an innately whimsical flair by Google. The Voice Remote does match the Chromecast, though in a lighter shade, and you do interact with it quite often.

After going on sale at 11 a.m. PT stateside, the Chromecast with Google TV is completely unavailable in Sky. Selecting that color on the config page will return an “out of stock” status or “TEMPORARILY_UNAVAILABLE” message/URL that stops you from proceeding to the checkout page. This applies to both the standalone unit and the “Netflix bundle.” Sky is also “sold out” at Best Buy as of Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Sunrise + Netflix offering is definitively out of stock on the Google Store. Availability of just the hardware is also spotty, but you might get lucky.

Snow can still be checked out to your cart, with that white model being the one readily appearing on store shelves a few days before launch. The two color variants did not leak out ahead of time.

