This week, we talk about everything Google announced at Launch Night In. It was a tight 31-minute show that saw the Chromecast with Google TV, Nest Audio, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5. We’ve also had time to go hands-on with the new Chromecast, so send us your questions!
Alphabet Scoop is available Google Podcasts, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Thursday afternoon at 4-5 PM ET and published on Friday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Hosts:
Links:
- [Update: Netflix too] Google Store sells out of ‘Sky’ and ‘Sunrise’ Chromecast with Google TV
- Google will sell an Ethernet adapter for its new Android TV-powered Chromecast
- The $30 Chromecast won’t be discontinued, but Chromecast Ultra will only be sold w/ Stadia
- You can use a USB-C hub with the new Chromecast for Ethernet and more, but it’s not easy
- The new Chromecast’s remote can remap its YouTube button to YouTube TV, Music, and Kids
- Chromecast with Google TV comes with color-matching AAA batteries
- Google’s new Chromecast is built using recycled plastic, with no black model as a result
- Stadia won’t be on Google Chromecast at launch, but it’s coming in the first half of 2021
- Chromecast with Google TV is available today for $49 with a remote, Android TV OS
- Google launches Nest Audio speaker, successor to Google Home, available Oct. 5 for $99
- Google Pixel 4a 5G officially launches w/ 5G connectivity, $499 price
- Another Pixel 5 hands-on reveals ‘audio zoom’ for video, revamped camera UI [Video]
- Pixel 5 turns off face retouching by default as part of Digital Wellbeing in Google Camera
- Google confirms that Pixel 5 drops the Pixel Neural Core chip
- Pixel 5 and 4a 5G come with free Stadia Pro, YouTube Premium, storage, and Play Points
- Pixel 5 & 4a 5G camera samples show off Night Sight improvements, ultrawide, more [Gallery]
- Here are the official Pixel 5 wallpapers [Download]
- Someone in the UK unboxed a Google Pixel 5 retail demo unit [Video]
- Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be able to watch Netflix in HDR
- Google Pixel 5 uses a hole in the aluminum and a ‘bio-resin’ to enable wireless charging
- Pixel 5’s new ‘Hold for Me’ uses Google Duplex to distinguish between recorded and live humans
- Google Pixel 5 won’t ship in the US until October 29
- Google announces Pixel 5 with wide-angle lens, 8GB RAM for $699 on October 15
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel