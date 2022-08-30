Google Store international birthday sale kicks off earlier than usual this year

Google celebrates its inception every year on September 27 and marks it internationally with deals on first-party hardware. The Google Store will be having that one-day 24th birthday sale a bit early next week.

Across most European and some Asia-Pacific (Japan and Taiwan, but not Australia) Google Stores today, you’ll find the following banner: “Our 24-hour sale is starting 9/9. The countdown is on.”

You are invited. Celebrate 24 years of Google. RSVP for early access to our 24-hour sale, coming 9/9.

Friday, September 9, is curiously early compared to previous years. That said, it’s closer to the date of Google’s actual incorporation on September 4, 1998, though google.com was first registered a year earlier on September 15.

Last year’s festivities saw a Pixel 6 promotion in Asia even before the flagship phones were fully launched or even priced. If you bought something from the Google Store during the sale, you were entitled to a discount.

Europe saw more straightforward deals with a 20% off promo code on most products. Select items saw a deeper 23% discount.

More local Google Stores in both regions should go live ahead of the 24th birthday. The company has not brought this birthday sale to the US but makes up for that with a bigger Black Friday period. The one-day sale is always awkwardly timed before the Pixel’s fall launch season. Speaking of that, retailers continue to clear out Pixel 6 (currently $469 on Amazon) and 6 Pro inventory ahead of the Pixel 7.

More on Google Store:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: