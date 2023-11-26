What do you want from a smartphone case?

Like a watch or the phone itself, a smartphone case is something that gives you a chance to get really personal about what you want, and there are so many options out there. So, when you’re looking to buy a smartphone case, what are you looking for specifically?

Smartphone cases are something that almost everyone uses, as our phones are big investments that we want to protect. And, as such, the case is something that many can be pretty particular about.

For me, there are a few key elements when picking out a case for my devices.

It all starts with the fit, I feel. If the fit on a case is bad, it ruins the whole experience. As such, I usually stick with a brand that I’ve had good experience with in the past. Another way to ensure your case fits well is to see what your phone’s manufacturer recommends. Google, for instance, has been running the “Made for Google” program that ensures a perfect fit on cases for Pixel phones and more. A couple of key points for me in terms of fit include ensuring the case snaps on securely, but isn’t impossible to remove, and that the USB-C port has plenty of clearance to fit any cable I might need to plug in.

Part of that conversation is also the thickness, as you’ll want to walk a fine line between a thick design that’s protective, but not so thick it makes the phone difficult to use.

Beyond that, a real sticking point for me is how my case interacts with my smartphone’s buttons.

There are a few trains of thought with buttons and cases. You can leave them uncovered, which ensures they’ll still be tactile. This occasionally works, like on Mous’ Pixel 8 cases, but it often results in the buttons not having as much travel and, in turn, not feeling as tactile. The other common go-to is to cover the buttons with the case’s own buttons. This is usually the best solution, but it can quickly go bad. I won’t name names, but fully plastic cases often fall into the trap of leaving buttons feeling way too stiff. Some of the most reliable brands I’ve found in terms of keeping buttons tactile include Spigen and Bellroy.

Another big element of any case is its design. You can have super simple designs, or more complex and intricate looks. I’m personally a fan of keeping things clean and simple, but there are plenty of brands producing fun looks. Pela, for instance, has a ton of unique designs on its compostable cases. Spigen has been expanding its options as well, and Casetify has a ton of choices available, and they’re only sometimes stolen.

There’s also the material. Cheap plastic cases are available basically everywhere, but you can also opt for stronger plastics such as a good TPU that can be more protective and feel better. There are also more premium options too, such as cases that use both plastic and leather or fabric, like Peak Design’s case. Pela, as mentioned, has a softer compostable plastic on its cases too. Personally, I love a good leather case, though those are in short supply on Pixel with really only Bellroy offering options right now. You can also get wild with cases made out of wood, like Carved’s “Live Edge” handmade cases.

And then there are extra features. Peak Design has a clever mounting system, and MagSafe is becoming more and more common across Android smartphone cases too. There are also cases with kickstands, wallets, and so much more.

But what about you? What’s the most important element of a phone case? What would be your ideal case? Let’s discuss in the comments below!

