Making Google Calendar more like Google Now

I wish Gmail and Google Calendar were built for consumers instead of businesses. That shift could make the suite of apps infinitely more useful. They are already vital in day-to-day use, but the target audience feels more like employees of a company than anybody else.

9to5Google has a rebooted newsletter that highlights the biggest Google stories with added commentary and other tidbits. Sign up to get it early in your inbox, or continue reading 9to5Google Log Out below:

What if Google Now-era cards appeared in Google Calendar? Instead of just events and tasks, imagine if Calendar’s Schedule view showed:

Sports scores for teams you follow. Show this live updating card alongside other Calendar entries, and then keep the final result when it’s over so that you can always scroll back for results the morning after.

Traffic/time to destination before upcoming events that have addresses

Flight cards with real-time status information

New episodes of shows and new movies in theaters

New music and even podcast releases, as well as concerts and other nearby events

Reminders about upcoming packages

Weather everywhere, including current conditions, the next day’s forecasts, what to expect at every event, etc.

Daily fitness stats that could remind you to keep going mid-day or to schedule something else the next day

Make Google Calendar a destination that people want to open more often throughout the day. I’d argue that a feed — see: Google Now — is better than temporary alerts from the Google app/Assistant that clutter your notifications feed and is competition with everything else.

Meanwhile, putting it in an existing app that people already use is more natural than Assistant Snapshot ever was. You can now make these cards optional so that people who just want their calendar events aren’t overwhelmed.

The cards in Google Calendar should be glanceable and rich enough by themselves, with a link to Google Search for more information and direct shortcuts to YouTube Music, Google Maps, etc.

Given Gmail and Search, Google is in a very unique position to know this information without having to ask. It would be a shame to not surface it proactively and intelligently in the apps people use.

From 9to5Google

Google bringing Gemini Nano to Pixel 8 with next Feature Drop

Review: Honor Magic V2 RSR is a pricier version of the most impressive foldable

These are the Google Pixel cases and watch bands 9to5Google readers are using

Chrome for Android may soon help ‘declutter’ your too many tabs

Google Home app to improve local control, support for third-party cameras and sensors

Circle to Search coming to Pixel 6 series, Fold, and more, adding in-line translations

Google says Apple is bringing RCS to the iPhone in ‘fall of 2024’

Google Keep tests floating bottom bar or a new FAB [U]

What (else) is happening

Google Maps getting ‘cleaner home screen’ with simplified bottom bar

Ultra HDR: Why photos are so bright, and how to turn it off

‘Hulu on Disney+’ launches today, new logo starts showing on Android and Google TV

YouTube announces ‘jump ahead’ experimental feature for Premium users

Latest Google Pixel 9 leak reveals third model with two cameras, smaller display

Samsung says Google’s Circle to Search is more popular than its Galaxy AI features

Shazam gets a big Wear OS update

You can now test to see if your car works with wireless Android Auto adapters

Google now indexing Bitcoin’s blockchain to show wallet balances

Dbrand’s Ghost case replacement is delayed further for 2.0 version

YouTube Shorts is driving revenue for over 25% of channels

From the rest of 9to5

9to5Mac: Apple launches first ever Immersive Video sports film for Apple Vision Pro

Electrek: Tesla wants to bring ‘private 5G’ to its EVs and Optimus robot