Best Android phones you can buy [August 2017]

Looking for a new smartphone? There are dozens upon dozens of great options on the market today, but finding the best of the best can be a bit difficult. We’ve seen some great launches through the year and more should be coming soon too, so let’s take a look at the best Android smartphones you can buy as of August 2017.

Why You Should Wait

As we head into what I call “release season,” it’s a good time to look forward to what’s coming instead of what’s available right now. Currently, there are three primary devices to be looking forward to in the next couple of months. First, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Following in the footsteps of the S8, this flagship looks pretty awesome, especially thanks to the new dual-camera Samsung is implementing.

Further, there’s also the LG V30 to look forward to with its bezel-light design and improved camera. Lastly, and probably most importantly, there’s the Pixel 2.

Both the Pixel 2 and the Pixel XL 2 look like excellent smartphones, especially given Google’s refined design and improved specs. The Pixel 2 family is also bringing better speakers, and will likely both be water resistant. Personally, these are the phones I’m waiting to see. With these solid phones all around the corner, I can’t really recommend dropping hundreds on any other device, at least until seeing what these new releases are going to offer.

NEW FOR AUGUST:

Moto Z2 Force

Following up on the Moto Z and Moto Z Force from last year, Motorola is back with the Moto Z2 Force which packs improved specifications, a refined design, and the same modularity enabled by Moto Mods.

The Moto Z2 Force measures in at just 6mm thick, but offers top-notch specs under the metal exterior. That includes a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and Android Nougat.

The phone also has an upgraded camera with dual-12MP sensors, one of which is used to pull more detail through a monochrome lens. Unfortunately, the thin profile means a reduced battery capacity, in this case landing at 2730 mAh compared to the 3500 mAh pack in last year’s Force.

Motorola has also kept features like TurboPower and the 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED display, which is also protected by the company’s ShatterShield tech which makes it impossible to actually shatter the display.

Unlike last year’s Moto Z, the Moto Z2 Force is available from all the major carriers and more. Pre-orders are live now with the phone going on sale August 10th starting at about $720. All pre-orders also come with a free projector Mod.

FROM EARLIER THIS YEAR:

Samsung Galaxy S8/Galaxy S8+

After going on sale late last month, Samsung’s latest pair of flagship phones, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are off to a fantastic start. The new bezel-light phones usher in a new design language for Samsung with further revised software with new features like Bixby.

The Galaxy S8 is a 5.8-inch device where the S8+ is a 6.2-inch monster, or at least, it would be without this design. Thanks to the thin bezels all around, the S8 and S8+ are both very compact compared to devices with similar or even smaller screen sizes. It’s impressive both in pictures and in person.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S8 packs the Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a microSD card slot. There’s also USB-C for quick charging and data transfer, as well as video output via Samsung’s DeX dock which offers up a full desktop environment when plugged into the necessary peripherals. The S8 also packs Nougat out the box with a cleaner software build.

Pricing is for the Galaxy S8 starts at around $750, while the larger S8+ comes in at around $850. Both devices are available now via Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, and Sprint. Unlocked units are also available now.

OnePlus 5

Following the popularity of the OnePlus 3 and 3T, OnePlus is back with the OnePlus 5. The company’s latest device is its most expensive yet, but also its most well equipped.

The OnePlus 5 offers up the Snapdragon 835 processor, up to 128GB of storage, up to 8GB of RAM, dual-cameras, and the same near-stock OxygenOS builds we’ve become used to on the company’s past few smartphones.

The phone also offers a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display, front-facing fingerprint sensor, and 16MP front camera. That’s paired with OnePlus staples as well such as the Alert Slider and Dash Charging the embedded 3,300 mAh battery.

OnePlus is putting special emphasis on the camera in this new device. The dual-camera setup offers a 12MP primary sensor with a secondary 20MP monochrome telephoto sensor for optical zoom and Portrait Mode.

The OnePlus is a great phone as we detailed in our review, but it’s not without issues. Many OnePlus 5 owners have reported a “jelly scrolling” effect plaguing the device and all devices currently have a problem with audio recording in video being inverted at times.

If you’re interested in picking up the OnePlus 5, it’s available from OnePlus’ online store starting at $479. That will get you the base 64GB/6GB model in slate gray while $539 will get the top-tier 128GB/8GB model.

HTC U11

HTC hasn’t seen too much success in the past two years, but the company’s latest flagship, the HTC U11, looks like a winner as far as I’m concerned. The U11 offers up a design similar to that of the HTC U Ultra with a “liquid” glass finish and top of the line specifications. HTC has included the new “Edge Sense” pressure sensitivity tech for quick launching apps and shortcuts, and the device also features the latest version of Android Nougat out of the box.

Under the hood, the HTC U11 offers up the Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3,000 mAh battery. There’s no 3.5mm headphone jack, but the device does offer USB-C headphones in the box as well as an adapter for using traditional headphones. The phone is also IP67 rated for dust and water resistance.

One of the biggest attractions for the U11 is the camera. The 12MP f/1.7 sensor has a DxOMark rating of 90, topping the charts and even beating out the Google Pixel. Early sample shots seem to live up to that rating, but we’ll have to wait to get the phone in-house before rendering a final verdict. The HTC U11 is available now in the US with the exclusive “Solar Red” variant up for pre-order on HTC’s online store.

LG G6

One of the more impressive debuts to come out of MWC 2017 was the LG G6 ─ the company’s new bezel-light flagship for the year. After the failure that was the LG G5, the company needs a win, and it might just have that in the G6.

Packed inside of the LG G6 is a Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, wireless charging, USB-C, Android Nougat, Google Assistant, and a 3,300 mAh battery. However, the biggest story here is what you can actually see. First of all, the LG G6 has super thin bezels on all sides, allowing that 5.7-inch display to fit into the footprint of a phone with a much smaller display. Then, there’s the removal of the modular components, making room for IP68 protection against dust and water.

The LG G6 is a pretty solid smartphone, but it’s not perfect. As we noted in our review, the device still lacks in certain areas such as performance. That said, it’s still a fantastic device. You can order now from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, B&HPhoto, and Best Buy.

Google Pixel/Pixel XL

When talking about the best Android phones, there’s no way to avoid talking about the Google Pixel and Pixel XL. These two smartphones, designed by Google from the ground up, show off the best that the company has to offer, and it’s impressive. While not perfect, Google’s efforts with the Pixel show just how good Android can be, both in terms of stability, performance, and the overall experience.

The Pixel packs top-tier specs including the Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32 or 128GB of storage, and the breathtaking 12.3MP camera on the back. Google’s services are pre-loaded out of the box, the latest version of Android is pushed immediately, and Google Assistant is showcased front and center. Other perks include the 24/7 support, unlimited full resolution photo and video backups, and support for Google’s all new Daydream VR experience.

Pricing for the Pixel starts at $649 for the 5-inch variant and $769 for the larger 5.5-inch Pixel XL. Add $100 to either for the 128GB storage tier. Monthly financing is available both through the Google Store and Verizon Wireless.

BlackBerry Keyone

This device is a return to the good ol’ days for BlackBerry, including that always-available full physical keyboard right below the display.

The KeyOne runs on top of a Snapdragon 625 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and has a 4.5-inch display. That sounds small, but it’s due to the fact that the device has that keyboard below. The phone ships with Android 7.1.1 and the latest Android security patch. Further, it offers up BlackBerry’s special security enhancements and a surprisingly good 12MP camera on the rear.

Obviously, the Keyone isn’t the phone for everyone, especially at $549, but it is an excellent option nonetheless. Sales of the phone are available now with the GSM variant available via Best Buy and Amazon, and the Verizon-compatible CDMA option available at Amazon. Sales at Sprint are also available now.

ZTE Axon 7

If you want a flagship experience, but at a slightly lower price point, the ZTE Axon 7 is an option worth considering. Starting at just $399, the Axon 7 packs a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, all-metal design, front facing speakers, and premium specifications including the top of the line Snapdragon 820 chipset. It also packs 4GB of RAM and support for Google Daydream, all while running on top of Android Nougat.

The ZTE Axon 7 is available for purchase from ZTE, Amazon, and many other retailers around the web for $399 unlocked for use on GSM carriers.