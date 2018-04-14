Alphabet Scoop 005: Android P navigation leak, Mystery Android TV dongle, ‘Material Design 2’

This week, we talk all about what we’ve heard about forthcoming changes to navigation in Android P, a mystery Android TV dongle that passed through the FCC, and Google’s ongoing design changes that many refer to as “Material Design 2”.
- Android TV dongle passes through FCC w/ Android Oreo, Assistant remote, Google logo and 4K capabilities [Update]
- Google planning Gmail web redesign w/ Smart Reply, snooze, & more, preview in coming weeks
- Gmail web revamp leaks w/ rounded design, sidebar widgets, Google Tasks, and more
- Touch-optimized Chrome in the works w/ major Material Design 2 refresh possibly this year
- These Material Design 2-inspired concepts imagine the next iteration of the Google Play Store [Gallery]
- Google app testing updated ‘Material Design 2’ on Feed, Pixel Launcher; more Assistant tweaks
- HP Chromebook X2 is the first Chrome OS detachable, competes w/ iPad Pro at $599
- Google Store and Project Fi no longer selling the original Google Pixel, Pixel XL
- Google Phone app gaining direct-to-voicemail spam filtering, beta test program
- YouTube for Android widely rolling out muted autoplaying videos in ‘Home’ feed
- Google Play Store widely rolling out inline app update changelogs
- Google Phone 19 enables bottom bar redesign, preps spam filtering & disabling voicemail transcript [APK Insight]
- Google’s latest I/O 2018 sessions hint at ‘exciting updates’ for Google Photos, .app domain launch
- LG announces May 2nd launch event for ‘LG G7 ThinQ’ as official-looking renders leak
