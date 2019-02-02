This week’s top stories: Pixel vs ‘Phone X’, Material Theme for Gmail & Voice, Galaxy S10 renders, more

In this week’s top stories: Google labels the iPhone XS as “Phone X” in a Pixel 3 ad, the Google Material Theme arrives for both Gmail and Google Voice, and we get a more official look at the Galaxy S10 from press renders.

Over last weekend, Google released the first piece of what could be a widespread advertising campaign for the Pixel 3 that shows a direct comparison against “Phone X,” which is noted to be the iPhone XS. While the iPhone XS has a very capable camera, the new ad shows the Pixel 3 blowing it out of the water in the dark, neon-lit scene thanks to Night Sight.

Today’s simple ad features Google’s multi-colored ‘G’ logo at the bottom-right, but is otherwise quite simple and stark. It is particularly ideal for billboards and other large print mediums, but could be part of a longer video. With the major advertising event that is Super Bowl LIII next Sunday, Google could make a big splash during the Big Game.

This week, Google brought its latest iteration on Material Design, the Google Material Theme, to two apps that were overdue for a revamp, Gmail and Google Voice. Users of Inbox may be interested to know that Gmail’s iteration brings the app closer in line (visually at least) with Google’s soon-to-be-retired second email app.

New Google Material Theme icons that feature bolded outlines and hollow interiors are leveraged throughout the redesign, while Gmail will now also display large red banner warnings for “dangerous” messages. On tablets and other large-screened interfaces, the rounded selection indicators are used to note the message you’re currently viewing.

Overall, Google Voice’s Material Theme helps freshen up the Android app. The new bottom bar and removed app bar make for a cleaner experience with less duplicated section names. Version 2019.05.230825622 of Google Voice is rolling out now via the Play Store.

With the reported launch of the Galaxy S10 and S10+ just around the corner, what appear to be proper press renders of the device have leaked out. These renders confirm the triple-camera setup on the back of the phone and hole-punch style cutout for the front-facing camera.

Samsung is also offering these two phones in three colors based on these renders. There’s a traditional black, a white gradient, and also a green gradient. The more affordable Galaxy S10e, on the other hand is also expected to come in a yellow color option.

Chrome 72 arrived for Windows, Mac, and Linux this week with a revamped Settings menu and an expanded omnibar. While it brought a number of positive changes, many will note one significant change in that setting up Chromecast devices is no longer possible from the browser.

Google is directing users to the Google Home app for Android and iOS. It’s important to note that this change only applies to the setup process and not any Casting functionality. Users can still send tabs, video, or audio from Chrome for Mac, Windows, and Linux to a Chromecast or other Chromecast-enabled device, like Google Home, once everything is setup.

Finally, an update schedule was released by a community manager of Canadian carrier Rogers which shows their network’s Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9 phones receiving Android Pie within the next two weeks.

Whilst the Canadian update schedule isn’t directly indicative of what we’ll see Stateside, it is still a solid indication that we’ll see the update for US carrier-locked devices in the very near future. We do expect unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9 users to get the full Android Pie update ahead of those on carrier-locked devices though. As always, we’ll do our utmost to get you any news on when this is occurring.

The rest of this week’s top stories follow:

Android |

Apps & Updates |

Chrome OS |

Samsung |

Videos |