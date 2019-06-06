Earlier this year, Google Docs picked up the Material Theme on both the web homepage and in the editor. With G Suite especially, Google has been incrementally adding new features to apps and tweaking others. The latest in Google Docs is a Material Theme link editor.

Like before, clicking text with a link will bring up a floating window to display the address and take other actions. This box now features rounded corners and a web icon at the left. The URL is displayed in bolded Google Sans and can be clicked open, with three shortcuts following.

The first is to quickly “Copy,” while the second allows you to “Edit” via another floating window that features rounded corners and Material Theme text boxes with faint gray outlines. The last action users can take is to “Remove link.” This updated box appears even when you’re just viewing a document as a guest, with copy being the only available button.

This is a minor change, but a rather delightful one that looks nice and is useful. As of Thursday afternoon, the new Material Theme link editor in Docs appears to be widely rolled out on both regular accounts and G Suite. It is not yet live in other productivity apps like Google Sheets.

