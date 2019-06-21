Google Store suggests ‘Nest Home’ rebrand for Google Home

At I/O 2019, Google confirmed that “Google Nest” branding would eventually make its way to first-party smart speakers. That transition could already be underway with Google Store revealing a “Nest Home” rebrand for the first time today.

Under “Connected Home Accessories” on the Google Store’s “Special Offers” page, the old customizable bases for the Google Home are on sale. The official product page refers to them as “Base for Google Home,” but the discount listing rebrands it to “Nest Home Base.”

That new name is also listed in the terms and conditions: Nest Home Base Coral, Nest Home Base Metal/Carbon and Copper.

We’ve reached out to Google to confirm whether “Nest Home” is the new name for Made by Google’s first-party speakers. Oddly, it’s not “Google Nest Home,” like other rebranded smart home products. Product pages for the Home, Home Mini, and Home Max are unchanged, with the Google Nest Help Center still referring to them in the same manner as before.

These official accessories were released back in 2016 as a way to “Make Google Home yours.” They magnetically attach, but never really took off in popularity. Discounted by 50% to $10 for fabric and $20 for metal, this deal lasts until August 1, 2019.

Designed to complement your home decor, these interchangeable metal and fabric bases let you customize your Google Home to fit into your space. Because they attach magnetically, they’re super simple to swap.

The Google Store could be trying to move inventory in light of new products. If this is the case, it would be odd to rebrand an accessory at the end of its life.

