This week we talk all about CES 2020. We recap what Google announced for Assistant and its giant booth, as well as 9to5Google’s Best of CES 2020 and everything else unveiled in Las Vegas.
- Assistant will soon let you schedule smart home commands
- Smart Displays adding sticky notes and speed dial card
- Google previews ‘read this page’ Assistant TTS command on Android
- Google’s CES 2020 booth gives a hands-on Assistant ‘journey’ with some snark
- Review: Google slides into CES 2020 with a must-do attraction
- 9to5Google Best of CES 2020 Awards
- Hands on: Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook stole my heart in a matter of minutes [Video]
- Hands on: Wear OS kicks off 2020 w/ Skagen Falster 3 and other Fossil refreshes
- Hands on: Belkin’s Soundform Elite gives a Google Assistant speaker dual-purpose
- Hands on: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet finally gives Chrome OS the tablet it needs
- Hands on: Lenovo’s Smart Frame is begging to show off your Google Photos library
- Lenovo Flex 5 is one of the first Chromebooks with Intel’s 10th-Gen processors
- Lenovo Smart Tab M10 delivers Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode for $189
- Hands on: OnePlus Concept One lays the groundwork for a useful feature [Gallery]
- TicPods 2 go official w/ smaller case, USB-C, motion controls, starts at $99
- TiVo Stream 4K brings Android TV and live television together for as little as $50
- TCL 10 series brings quad-cameras, 5G, and slim bezels to the US for under $500
- ASUS reveals Chromebook Flip C436 w/ 10th-gen Intel i7 and NVMe storage
