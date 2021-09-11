This week’s top stories: Pixel 6 ad campaign, Google Weather redesign, Android 12 Beta 5, more

In this week’s top stories: advertising campaign begins for the Pixel 6, Google revamps its Weather applet, Android 12 Beta 5 releases, and more.
Ahead of the iPhone 13 launch event next week, Google has begun its advertising campaign for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The first ad, which debuted on the Made by Google YouTube channel, gives us our first look at the real Pixel 6 in real people’s hands rather than the renders which Google has shown up to this point.
This first ad ends on “Coming Fall 2021” and a “For All You Are” tagline that will probably be how Google markets the Pixel 6 in videos and print. The company is appealing to the idea of a smart, personalized device that adapts to you. This is primarily thanks to Material You, but hopefully there are other smart software features.
After much anticipation and a few false-start rollouts, the Google Weather applet redesign is finally rolled out widely on Android. The new style ditches the navigation drawer and adds more rounded corners.
Upon launching from the At A Glance widget, homescreen shortcut icon (which Android 12 Beta 5 users have to do), or Search, the screen is initially white before theming to the current weather condition. The system gesture bar remains white, but the top portion now fully matches. Meanwhile, you can tap the new profile avatar to change temperature units between Fahrenheit and Celsius, as well as “Add to homescreen.”
Google has released the final Android 12 Beta for Pixel phones this week, ahead of its formal launch later this year. As always, our team has carefully located and cataloged all of the changes of Android 12 Beta 5, including Material You redesigns for Clock and Calculator, as well as an expanded easter egg. Here are just a few of our favorites:
- Android 12 Beta 5: Nearby Share adds ‘Everyone’ device visibility, simultaneous sharing
- Google Calculator 8.0 brings Material You redesign [Gallery]
- Google Clock 7.0 brings a complete Material You makeover w/ a slick new animation [Gallery]
- Android 12 Beta 5: Easter egg expands with Dynamic Color homescreen widget
- Android 12 Beta 5: ‘Device search’ now live in Pixel Launcher app drawer
For Pixel owners who aren’t testing Android 12, this week marked the release of September’s security patch. While there were no major features added, this update was notable as the first security patch for the Pixel 5a which launched with the June security patch.
There are 17 issues resolved in the September security patch dated 2021-09-01 and 23 for 2021-09-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.
Ahead of Android 12’s launch later this year, Google has unveiled a suite of Material You redesigns for their “Workspace” apps. While none of the redesigns are particularly radical, they’ll surprisingly also become available on Android 11.
Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides is getting Material You with version 1.21.342. The updates are rolling out now, and limited to theming toolbars and other UI chrome. The document background does not change.
The rest of this week’s top stories follow:
Android 12 |
- Pixel Live Wallpaper 1.6 enables Material You Dynamic Color on Android 12 [Update: Live]
- Android 12 Beta 5: Pixel phones will notify users that charging is limited when overheating
- Google may release Android 12.1 as its first mid-cycle launch in years
- Google rolling out Android 12 Beta 5 ‘release candidate’ for Pixel as final update
Android |
- Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is a 12.6-inch Android tablet w/ OLED display, Snapdragon 870, ‘Project Unity’
- ‘NitroPhone 1’ is a Pixel 4a with security-focused ‘GrapheneOS’ that costs twice as much
Android TV / Google TV |
Apps & Updates |
- Google Files ‘Smart Storage’ automatically deletes media backed up to Photos
- Google Phone rolls out Material You redesign in beta
- Google Photos adds palatial home-focused ‘Like royalty’ Memories collection
- [Update] Google Clock scheduled alarms broken for many, leading to flurry of 1-star Play Store reviews
- Google’s rename of ‘Rooms’ in Chat and Gmail to ‘Spaces’ is now underway
Google Assistant |
Made by Google |
- Google teases Pixel 6 again in new image showcasing Android 12’s Material You
- Here’s just what Pixel 6 model our readers said they’ll buy at launch
- What Pixel 6 or 6 Pro feature are you most excited for? [Poll]
Wear OS |
- Fossil Gen 5 update removes dozens of built-in watchfaces from some Wear OS smartwatches [U]
- Galaxy Watch 4’s latest Wear OS update fixes touch bezel issues
- Google Pay for Wear OS is now available in 10 more countries for grand total of 37
Videos |
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.