Alphabet Scoop 028: Post-event Pixel 3, Home Hub, Pixel Slate reactions [Livestream]

This week we talk about yesterday’s Made by Google 2018 event. The Mountain View company announced the Google Pixel 3, Google Home Hub, Google Pixel Slate, Google Pixel Stand, and more. We share our initial impressions.
Google Pixel 3:
- Google Pixel 3 hits Verizon website ahead of launch, confirms basically everything
- Google promo leaks Pixel 3, Home Hub, and Pixel Slate in its entirety [Video]
- Google announces Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL w/ new design, wireless charging, Snapdragon 845, more
- Google Pixel 3 & Pixel 3 XL first impressions: Initially delightful in the way Pixel 2 wasn’t
- Google Pixel 3 XL has an option to hide the notch for a ‘traditional look’
- Hands-on: At first glance, Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are just what we expected [Video]
- As expected, Google Pixel 3 supports Android Pie’s gesture navigation exclusively
- Google Pixel 3 XL appears to have an ‘A+’ OLED display with ‘Best Smartphone Display’ award
- Google Pixel 3 tidbits: Vastly improved displays, ‘Night Sight’ samples, ‘Now Playing’ history, more
- Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL now available for pre-order on Google Store from $799
- Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in Japan to get nine exclusive designer cases w/ AR support [Gallery]
- Hands-on: Every ‘Made by Google’ fabric case for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL [Gallery]
Google Pixel Stand
- Google Pixel Stand brings wireless charging and Assistant features to Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL for $79
- Hands-on: Google Pixel Stand turns your Google Pixel 3 into a Google Home [Video]
Google Pixel Slate:
- Google announces Google Pixel Slate, its first Chrome OS tablet w/ powerful specs, optional keyboard
- The Google Pixel Slate Keyboard is a premium, multipurpose accessory
- Hands-on: Google Pixel Slate brings the true Chrome OS tablet debut [Video]
Google Home Hub:
- Google announces Google Home Hub, its 7-inch Assistant Smart Display
- Google ‘Home View’ is a dashboard with easy home controls for Home Hub, Home app
Other stuff:
- Google Duplex launching next month as Pixel 3 gets smart ‘Call Screen’
- Google quietly refreshes Chromecast w/ improved Wi-Fi, still 1080p, new ‘Chalk’ color
- Google’s new $30 USB-C earbuds bring Pixel Buds features, Assistant, real-time translation
- Hands-on: Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL, Google Home Hub, Google Pixel Slate, more [Video]
